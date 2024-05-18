Boston Partners Acquires 30,356 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 526.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,356 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 50,067 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 201,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.4 %

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $133.17. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4.98, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.10, for a total transaction of $945,982.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,238,815. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on THC. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $95.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

