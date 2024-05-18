Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 255.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,662 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.05% of Tower Semiconductor worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 487.1% during the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 32,813 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5,887.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 499,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 491,064 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,069,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,166,000 after purchasing an additional 593,003 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,132,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 139,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 103,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $36.71 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.43 and a twelve month high of $41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $327.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

