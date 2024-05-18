Boston Partners Buys 4,324 Shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Boston Partners increased its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,638 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,392.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Performance

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $12.53 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.60.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.