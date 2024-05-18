Boston Partners Buys 459,077 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) by 241.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 649,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,077 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.53% of 8X8 worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the third quarter valued at about $36,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 8X8 by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,985,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,020 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 848,201 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 278.2% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 464,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 341,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 23.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 294,181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

8X8 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EGHT opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $340.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.53 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. 8×8, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at 8X8

8X8 ( NASDAQ:EGHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $179.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $36,548.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,289 shares of company stock worth $81,979 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 8X8 from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on 8X8 from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.54.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

