Boston Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Boston Partners cut its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 11,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $81.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.18. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.34 and a 52-week high of $81.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 42.12% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $389.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.17.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

