Boston Partners Cuts Stock Position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 95.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990,205 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 1,283.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth $92,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Ryan Specialty by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the third quarter valued at $233,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RYAN stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $56.51.

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.06 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 83.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Wolfe Research lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

