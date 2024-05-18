Boston Partners Decreases Stock Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Boston Partners lowered its position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,932 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Trading Up 0.3 %

Cass Information Systems stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.26. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.07). Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Cass Information Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cass Information Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

