Boston Partners Grows Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Envista were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Envista by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after buying an additional 24,506 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 2,035.0% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 156,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after acquiring an additional 149,570 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $1,980,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,164,000 after purchasing an additional 190,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Envista by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 107,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envista from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Envista from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Envista had a positive return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

