Boston Partners Grows Stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Boston Partners lifted its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 100.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,475 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,275 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Popular were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Popular by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Popular by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Popular by 0.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,437,000 after buying an additional 4,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total value of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,641 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $391,793.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,092.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BPOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Popular from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Popular from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.89.

Popular Stock Down 0.8 %

BPOP opened at $91.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.20 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $93.09.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $714.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.00 million. Popular had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Equities analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.80%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

