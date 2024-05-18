Boston Partners Has $1.88 Million Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,460 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.18% of Perella Weinberg Partners worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PWP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Price Performance

PWP opened at $15.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.87. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.07.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is -15.05%.

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Further Reading

