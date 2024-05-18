Boston Partners Has $1.99 Million Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Boston Partners decreased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 23.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 45,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in TotalEnergies by 332.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 84,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 65,019 shares during the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TTE opened at $73.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $172.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $54.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. On average, research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

