Boston Partners Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS)

Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.13% of Kodiak Gas Services worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KGS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Kodiak Gas Services during the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at $57,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret C. Montana acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Gas Services Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of KGS stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.15. Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.36.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.55 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Kodiak Gas Services’s payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on Kodiak Gas Services from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.43.

Kodiak Gas Services Profile

(Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

Featured Stories

