Boston Partners Increases Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,069 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,898,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,201,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 347.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 29,971 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 23,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,540 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 44,414 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $108.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $103.01 and a 12-month high of $146.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 8.61%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $548,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $231,623.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.