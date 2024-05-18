Boston Partners Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 323.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $163.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.96.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

