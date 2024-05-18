Boston Partners Increases Stock Holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 110.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grand Alliance Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,756,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,752,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 407.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 372,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 299,200 shares during the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 20.1% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 291,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,617,000 after buying an additional 48,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 80,406 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBLK opened at $26.05 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $26.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

