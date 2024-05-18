Boston Partners Invests $1.62 Million in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 170,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the third quarter worth $95,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Asure Software by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 44.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 20,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Asure Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASUR stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.80 million, a PE ratio of -17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $15.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.34.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $26.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASUR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Asure Software Profile

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

