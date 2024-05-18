Boston Partners Lowers Holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Boston Partners reduced its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,565 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $2,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXPE. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $297,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,574 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 161.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.44. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $57.38.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.04 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 17.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, CMO Paz Maestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $491,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 621,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,551,468.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

