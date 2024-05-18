Boston Partners Lowers Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,533 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.60% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,010,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,792,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total value of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Stock Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $156.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.94. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a one year low of $144.35 and a one year high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.82 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

