Boston Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Boston Partners lessened its position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,467 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Clarivate were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Clarivate by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,807,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,304,000 after buying an additional 2,254,302 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Clarivate by 729.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Clarivate by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,645,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,016,000 after purchasing an additional 149,573 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 286,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 780,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,227,000 after buying an additional 86,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $6.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $683.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLVT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Clarivate from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Clarivate from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Clarivate from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

