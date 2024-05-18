Boston Partners Makes New Investment in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG)

Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 270,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.56% of United Homes Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in United Homes Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
United Homes Group Price Performance
Shares of UHG stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. United Homes Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.79 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.
About United Homes Group
United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.
