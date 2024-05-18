Boston Partners Purchases 196,240 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 380,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 196,240 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Frontier Group were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 162,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Frontier Group by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

Frontier Group stock opened at $5.92 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $865.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Group news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $104,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,072.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ULCC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.28.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

