Boston Partners Purchases 199 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 336.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $86.50 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

NYSE SF opened at $82.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $71.88. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $84.23.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, insider Victor Nesi sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.37, for a total transaction of $2,713,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,125,150.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,421 shares of company stock valued at $5,639,783 in the last ninety days. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.