Boston Partners Purchases 59,728 Shares of Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST)

Boston Partners boosted its position in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,728 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.92% of Primis Financial worth $2,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 55,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 24,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Primis Financial by 112.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Primis Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FRST opened at $10.84 on Friday. Primis Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.27 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a market capitalization of $267.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.
In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $42,408.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,049.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock worth $91,631. 11.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Primis Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.
Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
