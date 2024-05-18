Boston Partners Purchases New Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,071,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,583,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on FI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.33.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $152.71 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $159.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

