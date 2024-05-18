Boston Partners Purchases Shares of 30,676 International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000. Boston Partners owned about 0.06% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on International Seaways from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $53,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,927.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 13,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $727,491.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,563.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,693 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,455 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Price Performance

INSW stock opened at $63.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $63.80.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $274.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.12 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.