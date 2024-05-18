Boston Partners Sells 112,506 Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)

Boston Partners trimmed its position in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG – Free Report) by 52.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,506 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.34% of The Pennant Group worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Pennant Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group Stock Up 2.7 %

The Pennant Group stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $691.75 million, a PE ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.01. The Pennant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $145.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Pennant Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of The Pennant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on The Pennant Group

The Pennant Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.