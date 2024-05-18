Boston Partners Sells 23,308 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,308 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Honda Motor were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,670,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,902,000 after buying an additional 258,160 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in Honda Motor by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 302,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after purchasing an additional 135,224 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 783,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,341,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Honda Motor by 38.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares in the last quarter. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

HMC stock opened at $33.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

