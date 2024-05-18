Boston Partners Sells 3,863 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 0.24% of AMERISAFE worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $56.54. The stock has a market cap of $887.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.01.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $80.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMSF

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.