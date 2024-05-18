Boston Partners Sells 533,051 Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Boston Partners cut its position in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533,051 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.39% of Vimeo worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VMEO. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3,726.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vimeo by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vimeo by 33.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vimeo during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Price Performance

VMEO opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a PE ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.96. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $5.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

