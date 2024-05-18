Boston Partners Sells 86,781 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Boston Partners decreased its position in shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,781 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.10% of Hillman Solutions worth $1,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillman Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

Insider Transactions at Hillman Solutions

In other Hillman Solutions news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jon Michael Adinolfi sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $1,079,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 659,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,511.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Swygert sold 7,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.74, for a total value of $70,196.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,490.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 618,658 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,077. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hillman Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillman Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillman Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.