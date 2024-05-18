Boston Partners Trims Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,512,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,575 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 22.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,852,000 after acquiring an additional 714,379 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $9,221,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Summit Materials by 496.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 223,489 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

Shares of Summit Materials stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.63. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.98 and a 1 year high of $44.89.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

