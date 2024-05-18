Boston Partners Trims Stock Position in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Boston Partners trimmed its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,082 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Liquidity Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director George H. Ellis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,535. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LQDT. TheStreet lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of LQDT stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $600.15 million, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.99 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

