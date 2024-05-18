Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Trading Up 14.3%

Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Approximately 244,782 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,217,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Bowleven in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Bowleven Price Performance

Bowleven Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.40. The stock has a market cap of £3.78 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

