Brian S. Krakower Sells 1,600 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $56,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $36.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.64 and a 52 week high of $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $858.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 2.12.
BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $337.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Citigroup raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.30.
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.
