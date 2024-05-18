Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.80 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions has raised its dividend by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 17 years. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions to earn $8.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $203.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.87. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $144.54 and a 1-year high of $210.24.

Insider Activity

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 12,731 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.02, for a total transaction of $2,559,185.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,674,169.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total value of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $5,223,959. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BR has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.