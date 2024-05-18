Brokerages Set Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) PT at $3.03

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.03.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABEV opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.07.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Ambev had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambev will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

