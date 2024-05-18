Brokerages Set Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) PT at $55.14

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.14.

WHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cactus from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cactus from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $51.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.24. Cactus has a 52 week low of $31.36 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.76.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $274.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cactus will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

In related news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $78,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP William D. Marsh sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $78,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total transaction of $3,571,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 681,759 shares of company stock valued at $34,599,109. Insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cactus by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 16,526 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cactus by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cactus in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

