Brokerages Set CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Target Price at $25.00

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNX shares. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

NYSE:CNX opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.54. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $24.82.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. CNX Resources had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CNX Resources will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CNX Resources news, EVP Timothy Scott Bedard sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $25,537.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,065.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,542,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,054,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 21,131 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CNX Resources by 444.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 112,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane (CBM). It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

