Brokerages Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Target Price at $99.29

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.29.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Crown stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average is $82.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Crown has a 1 year low of $69.61 and a 1 year high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $637,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 608,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,737,630. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 22,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,916,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,486,042.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,678 shares in the company, valued at $51,737,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 55.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 44,630 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,122,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 504,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,925,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

