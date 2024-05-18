Brokerages Set Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Price Target at $57.83

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EVRG shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Evergy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

Evergy Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRG. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 199.5% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Evergy by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Evergy in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $61.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). Evergy had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.17%.

About Evergy

(Get Free Report

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.