Brokerages Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT at $15.17

Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 385,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,241,562.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 303,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 224,092 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 125,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 51,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 84,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 20,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 78,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

HBAN opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $14.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.09.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.86%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Get Free Report

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

