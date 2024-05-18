Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Target Price at $3.62

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.62.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IAG

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in IAMGOLD by 0.9% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 987,468 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 47.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAG opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.