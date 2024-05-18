Brokerages Set IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Target Price at $3.62

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.62.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IAG shares. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.
IAMGOLD Stock Up 2.5 %
IAG opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.86. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.
IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
IAMGOLD Company Profile
IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.
