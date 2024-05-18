Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Price Target at C$12.53

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.53.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins dropped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on INE

Insider Activity

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. In related news, Senior Officer Jean Trudel bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$99,840.00. Also, Director Richard Gagnon purchased 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.13 per share, with a total value of C$25,408.75. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,125 shares of company stock worth $174,975. 20.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSE:INE opened at C$9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 544.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$8.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.67. Innergex Renewable Energy has a one year low of C$7.05 and a one year high of C$14.40.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$264.85 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.0799919 earnings per share for the current year.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -70.59%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

(Get Free Report

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities primarily in hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.