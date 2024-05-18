Brokerages Set Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Price Target at $9.00

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Precigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Shares of PGEN opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $348.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.34. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 1,781.72% and a negative return on equity of 65.36%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,768,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Precigen by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,091,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Precigen by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 19,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

