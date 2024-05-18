Brokerages Set SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target at $68.83

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.83.

SWTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.02. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $53.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2000.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWTX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 96.6% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is OGSIVEO (nirogacestat), an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and Nirogacestat, is also in Phase 2 clinical development as a monotherapy for the treatment of ovarian granulosa cell tumors (GCT), a subtype of ovarian cancer.

