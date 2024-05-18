Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $177.61

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $175.39.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTWO. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total transaction of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 192.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 62,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 41,297 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $17,169,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 380.3% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,419,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,486,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $147.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

