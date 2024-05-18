Brokerages Set The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT at C$89.23

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$89.05.

Several brokerages have commented on TD. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$83.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$77.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.29. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$73.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$87.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$137.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8654048 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.45%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

