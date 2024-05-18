Brokers Issue Forecasts for Acelyrin, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Acelyrin in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.70). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Acelyrin’s current full-year earnings is ($4.44) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Acelyrin’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Acelyrin from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

Acelyrin Trading Down 5.2 %

SLRN stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $434.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84. Acelyrin has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $29.88.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.25.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Acelyrin by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Acelyrin by 608.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acelyrin

In related news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $119,327.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,746. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acelyrin

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.