Brokers Set Expectations for Capricor Therapeutics Inc’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.84). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capricor Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.17) per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CAPR. StockNews.com cut Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of CAPR stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Capricor Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $197.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 4.06.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. The business had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200,499 shares during the last quarter. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

