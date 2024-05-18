Brokers Set Expectations for Orla Mining Ltd.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Orla Mining in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Orla Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Orla Mining’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.
Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 11.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.
Shares of OLA opened at C$5.95 on Friday. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.78.
In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total transaction of C$124,362.50. In other news, Director Timothy Quentin Haldane sold 25,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.97, for a total value of C$124,362.50. Also, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total value of C$27,931.55. Insiders sold 31,735 shares of company stock valued at $158,170 over the last ninety days. 34.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
